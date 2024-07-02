Inside The Reds

Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Make MLB Pipeline's "Top 100" List

See which Reds prospects made the list...

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

MLB Pipeline updated its "Top 100" list which ranks the top 100 prospects in baseball.

The Cincinnati Reds had three players make the list. Rhett Lowder is ranked 21st, Edwin Arroyo is ranked 50th, and Cam Collier is ranked 85th.

Lowder has split time between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. Arroyo has been out all season due to an injury he got during spring training while Coller has spent the entire season in High-A Dayton.

Check out MLB Pipeline's full list here.

