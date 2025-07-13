Two Top Prospects Represent Cincinnati Reds In MLB Futures Game
The Cincinnati Reds had two of their top prospects represent the National League team in the MLB Futures Game. Sal Stewart and Alfredo Duno were selected to the team. Stewart is the Reds' number three-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, while Duno is the Reds' number sixth-ranked prospect. Stwart was mic'd up during his inning on defense.
"I'm having a blast," Stewart said. "I've met a lot of great people here, I hope they're All-Stars pretty soon."
Stewart entered the game in the top of the fifth inning as a defensive replacement at third base. He got just one at-bat and flew out to right field, but it was a hard hit ball at 97.1 MPH. Stewart has been playing very well in Double-A Chattanooga this season. He is slashing .306/.377/.473. He is also just two home runs away from a minor league career high of 12, he is currently at 10. Stewart's MLB ETA is 2026, but there is a chance he could be a September call up similar to Noelvi Marte in 2023.
Alfredo Duno entered the game in the top of the sixth inning as a defensive replacement. He would hit a hard ground out to third base. Duno has been more consistent this season. He is slashing .267/.413/.453. The Florida State League is a difficult league for power, but has still managed to hit seven home runs. Duno's MLB ETA is 2028.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast