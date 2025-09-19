Inside The Reds

2025 Cincinnati Reds Join Exclusive List After Hunter Greene's Complete Game Shutout

What a performance!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night behind a complete-game shutout from Hunter Greene.

It was their third complete-game shutout of the season. Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and Greene have all thrown one this season.

Since 2000, they're just the second Reds' starting staff to have three or more pitchers throw a complete game shutout in the same season. The other time was in 2009 with Bronson Arroyo, Aaron Harang, and Justin Lehr, according to Joel Luckhaupt.

The Reds are 77-76 and two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

They host the Cubs in game two of the series at 6:40 ET. Nick Lodolo will be on the mound for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News