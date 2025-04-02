Down on the Farm: Andrew Abbott Shines in Rehab Start; Noelvi Marte, Will Benson Stay Hot
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott made his first minor league rehab appearance on Tuesday night for the Louisville Bats.
The left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He walked two batters and struck out four.
Abbott is expected to make one more start with Triple-A Louisville and then the Reds will make a decision on whether to call him back up.
The Bats beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-3.
Here is how some of their top prospects performed:
- Tyler Callihan went 0-4 with two runs scored.
- Will Benson went 2-5 with an RBI and a triple.
- Noelvi Marte went 3-5 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4 with a stolen base. He was also hit by a pitch.
- Davis Wendzel went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with a walk.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up a run and a hit in his lone inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell walked a batter in the ninth, but did not allow a hit in his scoreless appearance.
The Bats were just 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position, but they improved to 3-1 on the season.
Watch highlights of Andrew Abbott's start below:
