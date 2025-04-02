Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Andrew Abbott Shines in Rehab Start; Noelvi Marte, Will Benson Stay Hot

Andrew Abbott continues to get closer to his big league return.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott made his first minor league rehab appearance on Tuesday night for the Louisville Bats.

The left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He walked two batters and struck out four.

Abbott is expected to make one more start with Triple-A Louisville and then the Reds will make a decision on whether to call him back up.

The Bats beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-3.

Here is how some of their top prospects performed:

  • Tyler Callihan went 0-4 with two runs scored.
  • Will Benson went 2-5 with an RBI and a triple.
  • Noelvi Marte went 3-5 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-4 with a stolen base. He was also hit by a pitch.
  • Davis Wendzel went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Joe La Sorsa gave up a run and a hit in his lone inning of work.
  • Zach Maxwell walked a batter in the ninth, but did not allow a hit in his scoreless appearance.

The Bats were just 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position, but they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Watch highlights of Andrew Abbott's start below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

