Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Infielder Matt McLain Has Three Hits in Fall League Finale
Four Reds players saw action in Thursday's Arizona Fall League game. It was the final game of the season as the Desert Dogs lost 7-6 to miss the playoffs.
Tyler Callihan played left field and went 2-4 with a walk, two doubles, and a run scored. Callihan had a successful fall, slashing .263/.337/.425 with seven extra-base hits and five stolen bases.
Matt McLain started at second base and went 3-5 with a run scored and a stolen base. McLain slashed .240,356/.520 to go along with six extra-base hits in 59 plate appearances.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand pinch-ran on Thursday and did not get an at-bat. Encarnacion-Strand had a strong fall in his 32 plate appearances, slashing .385/.469/.462.
Edwin Arroyo did not play on Thursday. The 21-year-old slashed .253/.309/.333 with five extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.
Connor Phillips threw two innings in relief on Thursday, giving up one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out four. The right-hander went 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA and struck out 26 over his 19 1/3 innings this fall.
Carson Rudd had a 3.86 ERA in just 9 1/3 innings. He walked 10 and struck out 10.
Jose Acuna was 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings. Opponents hit just .186 against him and he struck out 16.
Luis Mey had a fantastic fall. He did not allow a run in 8 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit. Opponents hit .037 against him and he struck out eight.
Arij Fransen was 0-2 with a 10.32 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast