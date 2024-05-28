Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Activate Alex Young From Injured List, Brett Kennedy Designated For Assignment

The left-hander has yet to pitch for the Reds in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alex Young (48) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alex Young (48) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Tuesday that Alex Young has been activated from the 60-day injured list and they have designated Brett Kennedy for assignment.

Young has been on the injured list since having a setback in spring training. He has yet to pitch for the Reds this season.

In 2023, Young pitched in 63 games for the Reds, throwing 53.3 innings. He had a 3.86 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP to go along with 50 strikeouts.

The Reds have used their bullpen a lot over the past two games and having a fresh arm in Cincinnati was needed.

