Cincinnati Reds Add Josh Staumont to Bullpen Competition in Spring Training

Staumont signed a minor league deal with the Reds on Tuesday.

Jeff Carr

May 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) reacts as he leaves the field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) reacts as he leaves the field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds added to their bullpen competition for spring training by signing right handed pitcher Josh Staumont on Tuesday.

Staumont, 31, was a 2nd round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He pitched for the Royals for five seasons (2019-2023), before playing for the Twins last year.

He has a career ERA of 3.97 in 192 2/3 innings and has eight career saves. He averages over a strikeout per inning pitched, but he has issues with walking people making his strikeout to walk ratio 1.92.

Nick Krall mentioned his desire to add more talent via non-roster invites and Staumont provides that. His best season was 2021 when he has a 2.88 ERA in 65 2/3 innings and a WHIP of 1.066.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

