Cincinnati Reds Announce Return of Fan-Favorite Event
The Cincinnati Reds announced the return of a highly anticipated offseason event.
Redsfest will be the first event held in the newly renovated Duke Energy Convention Center. The fan fest will take place January 16th and 17th.
For those who do not know, Redsfest is a must-see event for all Reds fans. Most of the active roster attends the event, as well as former legends, coaches, and broadcasters. It is the best chance all year to meet your favorite Reds of past and present.
It is also an excellent chance to get Reds merchandise and memorabilia as there are many vendors selling a wide range of Reds-related gear.
Think ComicCon, but for Reds fans.
Reds fans missed the event in 2024 as Duke Energy Center began renovating in July of that year.
According to Fox 19, the upper level of the convention center has expanded and a new rooftop terrace with views of the city has been built. There will be a massive plaza on the east side, and the concourse will have large open areas with glass walls similar to what is already on the south side.
The entire project cost has been $240 million.
Mark your calendars accordingly.
You can see the full announcement here.
