Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Catcher Jose Trevino Gets Positive Injury News

The Reds' radio crew provided an update on Trevino on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After leaving the game after being hit by a foul tip on Friday, Jose Trevino had a CT scan on Saturday, and it revealed no fracture, according to the Reds' radio broadcast.

He will be day-to-day.

This is significant news because Tyler Stephenson was recently diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain and will miss the start of the season.

With Stephenson out, Trevino will serve as the everyday catcher.

The Reds acquired Trevino in a trade with the New York Yankees in December. The veteran is expected to help Cincinnati's defense.

Although he is impressive on defense, the Reds will miss Stephenson's bat in the lineup. Trevino is just 4-25 this spring with two doubles.

Trevino was an American League All-Star and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2022. He received the Platinum Glove Award that year as the best defensive player in the American League.

With Trevino being the everyday catcher, Austin Wynns and Will Banfield will continue to compete for the backup catcher role. Wynns appeared in seven games last season for Cincinnati.

Banfield appeared in 93 games for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate in 2024, slashing .247/.297/.379 with 25 extra-base hits.

You see the announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News