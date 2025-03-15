Cincinnati Reds' Catcher Jose Trevino Gets Positive Injury News
After leaving the game after being hit by a foul tip on Friday, Jose Trevino had a CT scan on Saturday, and it revealed no fracture, according to the Reds' radio broadcast.
He will be day-to-day.
This is significant news because Tyler Stephenson was recently diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain and will miss the start of the season.
With Stephenson out, Trevino will serve as the everyday catcher.
The Reds acquired Trevino in a trade with the New York Yankees in December. The veteran is expected to help Cincinnati's defense.
Although he is impressive on defense, the Reds will miss Stephenson's bat in the lineup. Trevino is just 4-25 this spring with two doubles.
Trevino was an American League All-Star and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2022. He received the Platinum Glove Award that year as the best defensive player in the American League.
With Trevino being the everyday catcher, Austin Wynns and Will Banfield will continue to compete for the backup catcher role. Wynns appeared in seven games last season for Cincinnati.
Banfield appeared in 93 games for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate in 2024, slashing .247/.297/.379 with 25 extra-base hits.
