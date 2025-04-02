Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Do Something They Haven't Done Since 1907 After Loss to Rangers

Yikes! Historically bad numbers for the Cincinnati Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds second base Gavin Lux (2) pulls back from a high-inside pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Rangers won 1-0.
Cincinnati Reds second base Gavin Lux (2) pulls back from a high-inside pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Rangers won 1-0. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds were shut out 1-0 by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon for the second consecutive day.

It marks just the fifth time in Reds history that they have lost 1-0 games on back-to-back days, according to BengalsTalk.com's Jay Morrison.

The other time was against the St. Louis Cardinals all the way back in 1907.

Cincinnati had just seven combined hits and one extra-base hit against the Rangers over the past two days.

The Reds will head to Milwaukee on Thursday for a four-game series against the Brewers.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News