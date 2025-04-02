Panic in the Queen City? Reds Manager Terry Francona Says It's Too Early to Panic After Two Straight Shutouts
After being shut out in back-to-back games against the Texas Rangers, the Reds are looking for answers offensively.
"If I thought yelling at them would give them a bunch of hits, I'd do it right now," Reds Manager Terry Francona said postgame. "Yesterday is in the rearview mirror. Talk about today; we didn't do much. They really pitched. We didn't have a lot of opportunities. It's a hard way to win. I will say our pitching has been so good, at least we have had a chance."
On Wednesday. the Reds were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, had just three hits in the game, and did not walk a single time.
When asked how early is too early to start moving guys around, Francona said it's too early to panic.
The Reds are second to last in all of Major League Baseball with just 11 walks in six games.
"It's a little bit of a catch-22," Francona said. "If a guy is pounding strike zone and you're in a hole, that's not really going to work. Today and yesterday, they threw all of their pitches for strikes. You have to respect not just one or two pitches but three. That made it difficult for us."
The Reds head to Milwaukee for a four-game series against the Brewers starting on Thursday. The Brewers have a team ERA of 7.96, which is the worst in the league.
The Reds need to start hitting, and they need Austin Hays, Spencer Steer, and Tyler Stephenson to get healthy.
