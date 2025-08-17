Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Explain Why They Made Questionable Roster Decision

This was a surprising move by the Reds.

James Rapien

Jul 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) celebrates after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds designated Jake Fraley for assignment on Sunday ahead of their series finale against the Brewers.

Manager Terry Francona explained the move on Sunday morning.

“Through conversations and there's some that are kind of private, and some that I can't explain, but just came to the I think the idea that kind of giving Jake a chance to go play," Francona told reporters. "Where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, which I understand, is maybe better than him sitting the bench here.”

Fraley posted a .232/.332/.387 slash line this season with six home runs and 23 RBI in 67 games.

It was one of multiple moves Cincinnati made before their matchup with the Brewers. They recalled Will Benson and Connor Phillips from Triple-A. They also optioned Joe La Sorsa to Louisville.

The Reds are hoping to avoid being swept on Sunday. They have a 64-60 record after dropping back-to-back games to the Brewers.

"We haven't played clean and that was one of the points we talked about before the series because how fast they are and how aggressive they are," Francona said on Saturday night. "We haven't done that. That hurt us. Both nights."

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

