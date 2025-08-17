Reds Manager Terry Francona Reacts to Another Blown Lead in Loss to Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds blew another late lead on Saturday night in the 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Reds had a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning. Emilio Pagan walked the first two batters he faced. After getting a pop-up, he forced a groundball to Matt McLain. McLain flipped the ball to Elly De La Cruz who tried to put some extra on it and the ball got by Spencer Steer and the Brewers tied the game.
"That's a hard one," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "You could see he really tried to amp up because that was probably the only way you were going to get him. That made it really tough for Spence to try to knock it down. That was a really difficult play."
After both teams scored a run in the 10th, the Brewers broke the game wide open in the 11th with a three-run home run off Joe La Sorsa.
The Reds have now lost 14 consecutive series against the Brewers. It was Milwaukee's 14th straight win.
"We haven't played clean and that was one of the points we talked about before the series because how fast they are and how aggressive they are," Francona said. "We haven't done that. That hurt us. Both nights."
The Reds are 64-60 and currently 1 1/2 games out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can watch Francona and Zack Littell's full comments below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast