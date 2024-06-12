Cincinnati Reds Fall in Bullpen Game Against Cleveland Guardians 5-3
The Cincinnati Reds (32-35) fell to the Cleveland Guardians (43-22) by a score of 5-3 on June 11.
The Reds were pounding away at Guardians starter Triston McKenzie in the first inning when Guardians centerfielder Tyler Freeman made back-to-back robberies of potential extra-base hits. While the Reds did score a run in that inning, it felt like they should have had a much bigger inning. From there, McKenzie settled in and the Reds lineup did that thing where they wait until it is much too late to rally.
The Reds ended up using seven pitchers in this bullpen game as Nick Martinez was not sharp. He ultimately took the loss after allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
All three of those runs for Cleveland came in the third inning. After holding the Reds to just one in the first, the Guardians were able to build a three-to-one lead after a walk and three-straight hits. After Martinez struck out Jose Ramirez on a controversial appeal call by the third base umpire, Josh Naylor got the third run on a RBI single.
Naylor helped Cleveland play add-on in the eighth with a towering 425-foot homer off Fernando Cruz.
The Reds had a chance in the bottom of the ninth for a comeback, but it ended anti-climatically with TJ Friedl hitting a line drive into the glove of Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio.
The Reds will and Guardians will play the final game of this leg of the Ohio Cup Wednesday night at 7:10 PM ET. Nick Lodolo will face Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee.
