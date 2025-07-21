Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Pitcher Throws First Live Batting Practice Session
Cincinnati Reds fan favorite and pitcher Tejay Antone threw his first live batting practice this week since his third Tommy John surgery.
"First live batting practice," Antone wrote on Instagram. "2 K’s 1 GB and 1 PO. #brickbybrick"
Antone underwent his third Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in April of 2024.
"I think I have an opportunity and responsibility to do this not only for myself, but other kids out there dealing with this,"Antone told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon last year. "The cool thing about baseball is [that] contracts are guaranteed. There’s kids out there in high school or in college, their careers are over and they don’t have the best medical attention in the world."
Antone has a 2.47 career ERA with the Reds over four seasons and 61 games.
This is great to see. You can see Antone's full post below:
