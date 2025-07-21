Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Pitcher Throws First Live Batting Practice Session

This is great to see.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) exits the game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) exits the game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Reds fan favorite and pitcher Tejay Antone threw his first live batting practice this week since his third Tommy John surgery.

"First live batting practice," Antone wrote on Instagram. "2 K’s 1 GB and 1 PO. #brickbybrick"

Antone underwent his third Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in April of 2024.

"I think I have an opportunity and responsibility to do this not only for myself, but other kids out there dealing with this,"Antone told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon last year. "The cool thing about baseball is [that] contracts are guaranteed. There’s kids out there in high school or in college, their careers are over and they don’t have the best medical attention in the world."

Antone has a 2.47 career ERA with the Reds over four seasons and 61 games.

This is great to see. You can see Antone's full post below:

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

