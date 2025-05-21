Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Get Another Pitcher Back from Injury

Moll had exhausted his rehab time

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) throws a pitch during session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) throws a pitch during session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds activated another relief pitcher from the injured list but will not be adding him to the major league roster just yet. 

Sam Moll was activated from the 15 Day IL and optioned to Louisville. Moll was on the IL for a shoulder injury. Really, the catalyst was Moll’s apparent lack of physical readiness for the season that had culminated in some bad performances.

Moll has tossed a pair of innings in three games this season. During those two innings he has allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks with just one strikeout.

The Reds also activated Ian Gibaut on Wednesday and added him to the bullpen.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

