Cincinnati Reds Get Bad Injury News on Former All-Star Reliever Alexis Diaz Ahead of Opening Day

The Reds are hoping Diaz can re-gain his All-Star form at some point this season.

James Rapien

Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
CINCINNATI — Reds reliever Alexis Diaz will open the 2025 regular season on the injured list according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Diaz is dealing with hamstring inflammation. As a result, Ian Gibaut will make the club coming out of spring training.

Diaz was an All-Star in 2023, but has struggled with his command this spring. Clearly, his hamstring is a concern and hasn't healed properly.

He had 17 saves in 2023 and 28 saves last season.

“I think we want to make sure he’s got his legs under him with delivering and everything," Reds manager Terry Francona told MLB.com earlier this week. "We know what he can do. We just want to make sure he’s ready to do it.”

Diaz struggled with his control last season, walking 31 batters in 56 1/3 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was down to 1.8 compared to 2.4 and 2.5 in the two previous seasons.

He's only 28-years-old and the Reds are hoping he can regain his All-Star form this season, but he needs to get healthy first.

James Rapien
