Reds Manager Terry Francona Non-Committal on Whether Alexis Diaz Will Open the Season as Closer
Alexis Diaz started spring training by tweaking his hamstring in pitcher's fielding practice. Since then, the Reds' closer has appeared in three major league spring training games and has struggled with his command.
In his 2 1/3 innings pitched, Diaz has walked five batters and given up five runs. The right-hander pitched in a minor league spring training game on Tuesday and walked two batters in a scoreless inning, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
Diaz has saved 10 games, 37 games, and 28 games in the last three seasons for the Reds. However, new manager Terry Francona has been non-committal on if Diaz will open the season as Cincinnati's closer.
“I think we want to make sure he’s got his legs under him with delivering and everything," Francona said. "We know what he can do. We just want to make sure he’s ready to do it.”
Diaz's control really went downhill last season when he walked 31 batters in 56 1/3 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was down to 1.8 compared to 2.4 and 2.5 in the two previous seasons.
The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, and the Reds are hoping he can find his form again to be the pitcher they know he can be.
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article on Alexis Diaz and the state of the Reds' bullpen here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast