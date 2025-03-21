Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Terry Francona Non-Committal on Whether Alexis Diaz Will Open the Season as Closer

Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Alexis Diaz started spring training by tweaking his hamstring in pitcher's fielding practice. Since then, the Reds' closer has appeared in three major league spring training games and has struggled with his command.

In his 2 1/3 innings pitched, Diaz has walked five batters and given up five runs. The right-hander pitched in a minor league spring training game on Tuesday and walked two batters in a scoreless inning, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

Diaz has saved 10 games, 37 games, and 28 games in the last three seasons for the Reds. However, new manager Terry Francona has been non-committal on if Diaz will open the season as Cincinnati's closer.

“I think we want to make sure he’s got his legs under him with delivering and everything," Francona said. "We know what he can do. We just want to make sure he’s ready to do it.”

Diaz's control really went downhill last season when he walked 31 batters in 56 1/3 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was down to 1.8 compared to 2.4 and 2.5 in the two previous seasons.

The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, and the Reds are hoping he can find his form again to be the pitcher they know he can be.

You can read Mark Sheldon's full article on Alexis Diaz and the state of the Reds' bullpen here.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

