Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: Latest on Tyler Stephenson and Nick Lodolo

This is good news.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) is congratulated by catcher Jose Trevino (35) after throwing a complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) is congratulated by catcher Jose Trevino (35) after throwing a complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo has been on the injured list since the beginning of August with a blister issue that popped up while pitching against the Chicago Cubs.

On Monday, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of their matchup against the Angels and provided an optimistic update on the left-hander.

“There’s a chance I think he pitches in LA," Francona told Brian Giesenschlag. "That’s not determined yet. I kind of want to see how he progresses.”

The Reds have a three-game series with the Diamondbacks after this three-game series against the Angels and then they head to LA to play the Dodgers. Francona is hopeful Lodolo can pitch in that series.

The 27-year-old is 8-6 with a 3.05 ERA, a WHIP of 1.03, and 124 strikeouts in a career-high 23 games pitched for Cincinnati this season.

Francona also provided an update on catcher Tyler Stephenson, who is out of the lineup for the third straight game on Monday with a thumb injury.

He said Stephenson had a much better day today and hit on the field and participated in catching drills.

It sounds like Stephenson might be back any day now.

The Reds are 65-60 and just 1 1/2 games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

