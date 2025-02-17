Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Makes it Clear: Matt McLain Will Play Second Base

McLain played some outfield in the Arizona Fall League last season.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) waits for a live batting practice session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) waits for a live batting practice session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After missing all of last season, logging some outfield time in the Arizona Fall League, and watching the Reds trade for Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux, fans were left wondering what it all meant for Matt McLain.

It apparently means nothing and McLain will be the team's starting second baseman.

“In fairness to (Matt) and trying to keep him healthy, we’ll keep him at second,” Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith on Sunday. “If there comes a point where we have to make an adjustment — anywhere, not just him — we’ll do that. But if you want to let players get their legs under him and get some reps under him. If you start moving guys too fast, I’m not sure you're not setting them up for success.”

After being called up in May of 2023, McLain was one of Cincinnati's best players, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.

“When I say that (somebody) has a little bit of (Dustin) Pedroia in him, that’s about as big of a compliment as you could ever give somebody,” Francona said.

Francona managed Pedroia for seven seasons, from 2004 to 2011, while Francona was the manager of the Boston Red Sox.

After missing all of last season with a shoulder injury, McLain has cemented himself as the Reds' starting second baseman, and the team is counting on him to help lead them back to the postseason in 2025.

Check out Goldsmith's entire article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News