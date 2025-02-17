Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Makes it Clear: Matt McLain Will Play Second Base
After missing all of last season, logging some outfield time in the Arizona Fall League, and watching the Reds trade for Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux, fans were left wondering what it all meant for Matt McLain.
It apparently means nothing and McLain will be the team's starting second baseman.
“In fairness to (Matt) and trying to keep him healthy, we’ll keep him at second,” Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith on Sunday. “If there comes a point where we have to make an adjustment — anywhere, not just him — we’ll do that. But if you want to let players get their legs under him and get some reps under him. If you start moving guys too fast, I’m not sure you're not setting them up for success.”
After being called up in May of 2023, McLain was one of Cincinnati's best players, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.
“When I say that (somebody) has a little bit of (Dustin) Pedroia in him, that’s about as big of a compliment as you could ever give somebody,” Francona said.
Francona managed Pedroia for seven seasons, from 2004 to 2011, while Francona was the manager of the Boston Red Sox.
After missing all of last season with a shoulder injury, McLain has cemented himself as the Reds' starting second baseman, and the team is counting on him to help lead them back to the postseason in 2025.
