Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From July 30, 2025
There were four games played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (45-59) Lost 4-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with double, a walk and a run scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
- Brian Van Belle pitched six innings, allowed four runs off four hits, walked four with three strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (52-42) Lost 4-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 0-3.
- Ethan O’Donnell went 0-2 with a walk.
Dayton Dragons (31-63) Lost 6-3
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Victor Acosta went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored.
- Ariel Almonte went 0-3 with a RBI.
- Anthony Stephan went 2-4.
Daytona Tortugas (44-52) Lost 5-3
- Alfredo Duno went 2–4.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a double and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched 2 1/3 innings allowing three hits, four runs, one earned run, four walks with a strikeout.
