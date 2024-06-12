Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte Has Successful 2024 Debut in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds' infielder Noelvi Marte made his season debut with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night. He finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and a single.
Marte is currently still suspended, but is able to play in minor league games while gearing up for his big league return.
In 2023, Marte played in 35 games for the Reds, hitting .316 with an .822 OPS. He had seven doubles, three home runs, and added six stolen bases.
Marte is eligible to return to the big league club in for their 81st game of the season.
Watch highlights from Tuesday night's game in the video below:
