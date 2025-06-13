Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Shares Discouraging Injury News
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays spoke with reporters ahead of Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers and shares an update on his injured foot.
Hays said his foot hasn't improved over the last two days and that they're going to shut him down before easing back into activity, according to Gordon Wittenmyer's of The Enquirer.
After Wednesday's game against the Guaridans, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update.
"He went and got another MRI," Francona said. "We want to be respectful to him. He is trying so hard to get out there and he still feels it. It shows he has a pretty deep bone bruise, that I think we knew. We will watch him over the weekend and see how he's doing. He is still probably day-to-day."
Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season. He's been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup when healthy, but has had trouble staying healthy this season.
You can see Wittenmyer's full update below:
