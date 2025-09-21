Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Leaves Game vs Cubs With Back Spasms

Not great.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds outfielder left Saturday's game against the Cubs due to back spasms, according to Gordon Wittenmyer on The Enquirer.

Spencer Steer moved from first base to left field, and Sal Stewart entered the game to play first base.

Hays is slashing .269 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Reds this season.

The Reds signed Hays to a one-year deal in the offseason.

You can see Wittenmyer's full post below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

