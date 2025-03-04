Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Spencer Steer Shares Update on Injury and Approach Moving Forward
CINCINNATI — Reds outfielder Spencer Steer shared the latest on his shoulder injury during an interview with Jim Day on Monday night.
He had a cortisone shot a few days ago, but still isn't throwing or hitting.
"Feeling some relief in the shoulder, for sure," Steer said. "Just the next steps, gotta be smart, not pushing it too quickly because it feels good."
Steer has been durable throughout his career. He appeared in 158 games last season, hitting 20 home runs and finishing with 92 RBI.
The Reds and Steer both agree that taking it slow is the best way to approach an injury like this in hopes of getting to 100%.
"This isn't something I want to rush or we want to rush," Steer said. "We want to make sure we get it right the first time so once I start going, I don't stop. We don't want this to be a problem come July or August."
