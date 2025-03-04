Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Spencer Steer Shares Update on Injury and Approach Moving Forward

Steer is dealing with a shoulder issue.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Spencer Steer (7) returns to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Spencer Steer (7) returns to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds outfielder Spencer Steer shared the latest on his shoulder injury during an interview with Jim Day on Monday night.

He had a cortisone shot a few days ago, but still isn't throwing or hitting.

"Feeling some relief in the shoulder, for sure," Steer said. "Just the next steps, gotta be smart, not pushing it too quickly because it feels good."

Steer has been durable throughout his career. He appeared in 158 games last season, hitting 20 home runs and finishing with 92 RBI.

The Reds and Steer both agree that taking it slow is the best way to approach an injury like this in hopes of getting to 100%.

"This isn't something I want to rush or we want to rush," Steer said. "We want to make sure we get it right the first time so once I start going, I don't stop. We don't want this to be a problem come July or August."

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

