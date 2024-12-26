Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Named One of MLB's Breakout Stars

This is well deserved.

James Rapien

Aug 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene participates in the sword ceremony before the match between Queretaro FC and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene was named one of baseball's breakout stars of 2024.

Greene went 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts (career-high), giving up a career-low 46 runs in the process.

He made a list of eight players. Lawrence Butler, Patrick Bailey, Kerry Carpenter, Erick Fedde, Jarren Duran, Cristopher Sanchez and Ezequiel Tovar also made the list.

The Reds are hoping the 2024 season was just the start for Greene. Check out the list below:

