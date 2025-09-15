Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Nominated for Prestigious Award
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award for the second consecutive season.
"The Roberto Clemente Award, considered baseball's most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers, annually recognizes the MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field," MLB.com wrote.
Suter joined MLB Network to discuss being nominated and more.
"Just blessed and humbled for this award," Suter told MLB Network. "To be mentioned in the same sentence as Roberto Clemente is always a crazy honor. But to do it with my hometown team and a community I deeply care about, it's a dream come true for sure."
The left-hander is a fan favorite and a fantastic teammate. He never lacks energy. MLB Network asked if he gets that energy from his mom or his dad.
"Definitely my mom," he said. "My dad has got some energy for sure, but my mom has a lot of great energy. Like any successful marriage, my dad and my mom complement each other really well with their energy."
Suter is 1-2 with a 4.59 ERA in 47 games this season for the Reds.
Fans can vote for the award here.
You can watch Suter's full interview with MLB Network below:
