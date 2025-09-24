Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Loss to Pirates
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds are one game back of the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also just one game back.
As it stands on Wednesday at 11 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:
Chicago Cubs 88-69 (+7.0)
San Diego Padres 87-71 (+5.5)
New York Mets 81-76
Cincinnati Reds 80-77 (1.0)
Arizona Diamondbacks 80-77 (1.0)
The Reds fell to the Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday night. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati on Wednesday, and Paul Skenes will start for Pittsburgh.
The Mets came back from way behind on Tuesday to beat the Chicago Cubs 9-7. Jonah Tong will start for New York while Matthew Boyd will start on the mound for Chicago on Wednesday.
The Diamondbacks came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Tuesday. Ryne Nelson will start for Arizona on Wednesday, while Blake Snell will start for Los Angeles.
It feels like a very important game for the Reds to win on Wednesday. They'll have their ace on the mound.
