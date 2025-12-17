Cincinnati Reds Prospect Earns All-Star Selection in Winter League

The Reds have had some success in the international free agency periods in recent years. The most notable player being Elly De La Cruz, who signed in 2018 for just $60,000. Their second-ranked prospect, Alfredo Duno, was signed in 2023, and their 11th-ranked prospect, Adolfo Sanchez, was signed in 2024. An under-the-radar signing from 2024 was outfielder Pablo Nunez.

Nunez has been named to the Australian Baseball League's mid-season All-Star team. Nunez, along with Hansel Jimenez and Jirvin Morillo, signed to play with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League. Reds prospect Drew Davies is also playing in Australia with the Adelaide Giants. The 19-year-old is flourishing in Australia, slashing .377/.456/.420 with three doubles and 16 runs scored. Defensively, he has a 1.000 fielding percentage with two outfield assists and a game-saving diving catch.

The Australian Baseball League consists of four teams. The Adelaide Giants, Brisbane Bandits, Perth Heat, and Sydney Blue Sox. Since it is in the southern hemisphere, it is an attractive destination during the winter due to it being summer there. The talent is said to be comparable to High-A or Double-A, with some established players and ex-MLB veterans.

Not a lot of hype went into him compared to the bigger signings of Sanchez and Mariano, the two most expensive signings from that class for the Reds. His scouting report showed him having excellent bat-to-ball skills and sneaky power for his slender 5'11" 145-pound frame. In 2025, he set a record in the Dominican Summer League for on-base percentage. In 36 games, Nunez slashed .327/.542/.413 with 16 stolen bases, 41 walks, and just six strikeouts. He had six extra-base hits and hit his first home run as a professional.

The outfielder isn't on any top prospect rankings as of yet, but he is an exciting young player to keep an eye on if you enjoy following Minor League Baseball. He was promoted to the Arizona Complex League to finish 2025, playing in the bridge league. He is anticipated to begin 2026 in the ACL.

Our media teams and broadcasters voted in this as an All Star Team ⭐️



— Australian Baseball League (@ABL) December 16, 2025

