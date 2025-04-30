Cincinnati Reds Scramble Starting Rotation for Unscheduled Doubleheader
The Cincinnati Reds have called up Chase Petty to be the starting pitcher for Wednesday night’s game against the St Louis Cardinals.
And you just thought it would be fun because of it being the first Bark in the Park game of 2025.
Petty has developed into a pitcher who could be a mainstay in the Reds rotation, though I don’t see this game as his official audition. More on his profile in a moment.
This is savvy roster maneuvering with the Reds in the midst of 17 games in 17 days. Their next scheduled off day isn’t until May 12th.
Had the Reds just gone with the initial probable starting pitcher for Wednesday evening’s game, that would mean that both Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer would have the exact same rest schedule.
That would mean one of Singer or Abbott would have to pitch on a deformed rest schedule. This would be a bit too chaotic considering Abbott has pitched a grand total of three games this season.
So now they use Petty on Wednesday, push Abbott back to Thursday and Hunter Greene to Friday and the rotation moves forward reasonably rested, despite Mother Nature’s best efforts.
