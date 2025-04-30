Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Scramble Starting Rotation for Unscheduled Doubleheader

Reds shift probable starters as week gets jam packed.

Jeff Carr

Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have called up Chase Petty to be the starting pitcher for Wednesday night’s game against the St Louis Cardinals. 

And you just thought it would be fun because of it being the first Bark in the Park game of 2025.

Petty has developed into a pitcher who could be a mainstay in the Reds rotation, though I don’t see this game as his official audition. More on his profile in a moment.

This is savvy roster maneuvering with the Reds in the midst of 17 games in 17 days. Their next scheduled off day isn’t until May 12th.

Had the Reds just gone with the initial probable starting pitcher for Wednesday evening’s game, that would mean that both Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer would have the exact same rest schedule. 

That would mean one of Singer or Abbott would have to pitch on a deformed rest schedule. This would be a bit too chaotic considering Abbott has pitched a grand total of three games this season.

So now they use Petty on Wednesday, push Abbott back to Thursday and Hunter Greene to Friday and the rotation moves forward reasonably rested, despite Mother Nature’s best efforts.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

