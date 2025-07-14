Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Select High School Pitcher With Second Round Pick in MLB Draft

The Reds picked Aaron Watson with the 51st pick in the 2025 draft.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the pick for the Athletics pick during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds selected high school pitcher Aaron Watson from Trinity Christian Academy with their second-round draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The right-handed pitcher is committed to the University of Florida and was ranked as the No. 45 prospect in the draft.

"Because of his feel for pitching, the 6-foot-5 Watson has a pretty high floor and it's not difficult to imagine a higher ceiling as he adds strength to that frame," MLB.com wrote. "He's typically in the low-90s with his fastball, but has been up to 95 mph with more consistent velocity to come. He throws his heater with good sink, getting a lot of ground-ball outs, and complements it with a pair of very effective secondary offerings which flash above-average. He made the switch from curve to slider and can miss bats with his 78-82 mph breaker. He has feel for his mid-80s split changeup, though he doesn't throw it often."

The Reds selected high school shortstop Steele Hall with their first-round selection.

You can see the Reds post below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

