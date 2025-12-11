Redsfest Lineup Gets Major Update

Cincinnati – On January 16, 2026, Redsfest returns for the first time in two years after renovations to the newly named Cincinnati Convention Center took place. On Wednesday, an updated guest list was released for those who will be in attendance.

On the 40-man roster, Andrew Abbott, Julian Aguiar, Graham Ashcraft, Leo Balcazar, Chase Burns, Tyler Callihan, Blake Dunn, TJ Friedl, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, Gavin Lux, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Connor Phillips, Hector Rodriguez, Tyler Stephenson, Sal Stewart, Keegan Thompson, Jose Trevino, Brandon Williamson, and Yosver Zulueta will be in attendance. Prospects will be announced in January.

Terry Francona, José Duarte, Kyle Arnsberg, Freddie Benavides, Collin Cowgill, Willie Harris, Bill Haselman, Derek Johnson, James Keller, Matt Tracy, Oscar Marin, Mike Napoli, Alex Pelaez, Will Remillard, and Chris Valiaka will be the coaches slated to attend the event. This will be the first Redsfest for the majority of this coaching staff, including Francona.

The Alumni set to attend include Bronson Arroyo, Tucker Barnhart, Jeff Brantley, Marty Brennaman, Sean Casey, Danny Graves, Austin Kearns, Devin Mesoraco, Dave Miley, Sam LeCure, and Chris Welsh, among others. Marty Brennaman will only attend on Saturday, along with Danny Graves. Sean Casey and Austin Kearns will only attend on Friday. Broadcasters in attendance will include Jim Day, Brian Giesenschlag, and Tommy Thrall.

Redsfest is a great way for fans to get together, meet other fans and social media personalities, and, more importantly, celebrate the Reds with players and other key members of the organization. Fans can engage in Q&As with players and staff, play games, and more. The first 10,000 fans to arrive each day will receive a special Redsfest drawstring bag and a sticker sheet. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary admission.

The 2026 Prestige AV and Creative Services Rick Steiner Memorial Poker Tournament presented by BetMGM, benefiting the Reds Community Fund, will be on Saturday in the Grand Ballroom on the third floor. Tables will feature current and former Reds players, coaches, broadcasters, and local celebrities. The guests have yet to be finalized for the poker tournament.

