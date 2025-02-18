Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Debuts New Batting Stance, Aims to Cut Down on Strikeouts
Elly De La Cruz had a fantastic 2024, but he also led the league in strikeouts, something new hitting coach Chris Valika and him are working on heading into spring training.
De La Cruz debuted his new batting stance for the first time on Monday when he stepped into the batter's box against All-Star Hunter Greene in a live batting practice session.
“It’s a little bit different of a set up this year,” new hitting coach Chris Valaika told Charlie Goldsmith. “The biggest thing we’re going to focus on with Elly is keeping him aggressive, but being more in control with his forward movement. Moving more through the middle of his body helps with his adjustability. It helps with his decision making.”
De La Cruz looked pretty good against Greene on Monday. In his first at-bat, the 23-year-old hit a ball in the gap that, with his speed, likely could've been a triple.
Greene got the best of De La Cruz in the second at-bat, striking De La Cruz out swinging.
In the third at-bat, De La Cruz didn't bite on a couple of tough two-strike pitches and was able to draw a walk.
In the fourth and final at-bat, De La Cruz hit a soft line drive to left field that shocked Greene.
"How the (expletive) does it still go that fair," Green said.
De La Cruz continues to still impress his coaches and teammates, but that doesn't stop him from improving things. The Reds want him to continue to be aggressive.
“It’s that controlled aggression,” Valaika said. “He’s going to be in position consistently to get his swing off and not feeling like he has to go out and ambush a pitch. The more he can repeat his swing, he’s going to be in a really good spot.”
You can read Charlie Goldsmith's full article on De La Cruz here.
Watch De La Cruz's first at-bat against Greene below:
