Cincinnati Reds Starter Returned From Rehab Assignment With Bicep Soreness

Spiers pitched 3 1/3 innings on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, April 6, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, April 6, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers had his rehab assignment paused due to biceps soreness, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The right-hander had made four rehab appearances trying to return from right shoulder impingement that has had him sidelined since the middle of April.

The 27-year-old gave up three runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday night. He walked four and struck out three.

He had a 5.21 ERA over his four starts with Triple-A Louisville and the ACL Reds during his rehab assignment.

