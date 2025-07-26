Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Superstar Continues to Rise Up Through Record Books

De La Cruz had four hits on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz continues to do things not many others have done. The 23-year-old had four hits in Friday night's 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

He now has eight four-hit games in his career, which is the third most out of any Reds hitter in history through their age 23 season, behind just Frank Robinson and Sam Crawford, according to Matt Wilkes.

The switch-hitter is slashing .283/.362/.487 with 42 extra-base hits and 27 stolen bases this season.

The Reds are 54-50 and now sit just one game back from the third and final National League Wild Card spot. The Reds will need De La Cruz to continue his big season in the second half if they want to contend and make a playoff spot.

The Reds and Rays will face off in game two of the series on Saturday night at 6:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will take the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see the full list below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News