Cincinnati Reds Superstar Continues to Rise Up Through Record Books
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz continues to do things not many others have done. The 23-year-old had four hits in Friday night's 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
He now has eight four-hit games in his career, which is the third most out of any Reds hitter in history through their age 23 season, behind just Frank Robinson and Sam Crawford, according to Matt Wilkes.
The switch-hitter is slashing .283/.362/.487 with 42 extra-base hits and 27 stolen bases this season.
The Reds are 54-50 and now sit just one game back from the third and final National League Wild Card spot. The Reds will need De La Cruz to continue his big season in the second half if they want to contend and make a playoff spot.
The Reds and Rays will face off in game two of the series on Saturday night at 6:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will take the mound for Cincinnati.
You can see the full list below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast