Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Taking Advantage of New State-of-the-Art Pitching Machine

This is cool!

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds have a new pitching machine that can replicate pitchers' deliveries and their pitches.

Tyler Stephenson shared the news during a recent spring training game.

"We got a new pitching machine, you guys need to check it out," he told John Sadak and Jeff Brantley on the television broadcast. "We will have it back in Cincy. It's called Trajekt. Yesterday, we got rained out, we didn't know Gallen was going to pitch today, we got to hit actual at-bats against him."

There are multiple teams using this technology throughout the league and it's a huge help for the hitters.

"You're actually creating shapes and release points and angles, do things that you normally can't do," Red Sox Hitting Coach Pete Fatse said. "It's really special."

This machine can be a huge help to hitters. If you want to focus on hitting curveballs from a certain pitcher low and away, you can do that. If you want to take an actual at-bat and not know what pitch is coming, you can do that.

"If you just want to hit fastballs from the pitcher, it'll do it," Stephenson said. "You can also do actual at-bats. It is nice to see actual at-bats from a pitcher."

It's good to see the Reds invest in the latest and greatest technology that can help their players get a feel for the opposing pitcher.

Not only is it helping them in spring training, but they should benefit from it all season long.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News