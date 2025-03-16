Cincinnati Reds Taking Advantage of New State-of-the-Art Pitching Machine
The Reds have a new pitching machine that can replicate pitchers' deliveries and their pitches.
Tyler Stephenson shared the news during a recent spring training game.
"We got a new pitching machine, you guys need to check it out," he told John Sadak and Jeff Brantley on the television broadcast. "We will have it back in Cincy. It's called Trajekt. Yesterday, we got rained out, we didn't know Gallen was going to pitch today, we got to hit actual at-bats against him."
There are multiple teams using this technology throughout the league and it's a huge help for the hitters.
"You're actually creating shapes and release points and angles, do things that you normally can't do," Red Sox Hitting Coach Pete Fatse said. "It's really special."
This machine can be a huge help to hitters. If you want to focus on hitting curveballs from a certain pitcher low and away, you can do that. If you want to take an actual at-bat and not know what pitch is coming, you can do that.
"If you just want to hit fastballs from the pitcher, it'll do it," Stephenson said. "You can also do actual at-bats. It is nice to see actual at-bats from a pitcher."
It's good to see the Reds invest in the latest and greatest technology that can help their players get a feel for the opposing pitcher.
Not only is it helping them in spring training, but they should benefit from it all season long.
