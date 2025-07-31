Cincinnati Reds Trade Acquisition Says Goodbye to Former Team
The Cincinnati Reds acquired Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, July 30th, ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Pittsburgh received shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and relief pitcher Taylor Rogers in exchange for the 28-year-old. Hayes would post his final goodbye to the Pirates organization and fans on Thursday morning.
"Man, where do I begin," Hayes wrote. "I’d like to first start by saying thank you to the Pittsburgh Pirates for believing in me as a player by drafting and making my dream come true back in 2015. I’m also thankful for all the fans who have supported me through the ups and downs. I’m forever grateful for the relationships and memories that were created with all my teammates and staff throughout the years. I have learned a lot about myself on and off the field and will carry these experiences with me moving forward. While I am excited about the next chapter with the Cincinnati Reds, I wish the Pittsburgh Pirates nothing but the best and continued success in the future."
Hayes spent the first six seasons of his career with the Pirates. He made his Major League debut in 2020 after being drafted in 2015 in the first round out of high school. The 28-year-old third baseman is under contract through the 2029 season with a team option for the 2030 season.
Hayes was a career .254/.307/.369 hitter with a .676 OPS during his tenure in Pittsburgh, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2023. He is regarded as one of, if not the best defensive third baseman in baseball. He should be the every day third baseman going forward this season, with Noelvi Marte transitioning to the outfield.
Hayes seemed to enjoy his time in Pittsburgh. Lost in all the excitement of trade deadline moves is the human element of it, players have to leave cities they made home. Welcome to Cincinnati, Ke'Bryan Hayes.
