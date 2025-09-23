Cincinnati Reds Unveil Special Field Design to Celebrate Dave Parker’s Legacy
The Cincinnati Reds are honoring legend Dave Parker on Tuesday night for their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Before Tuesday’s game, Mike Petraglia shared a post on X showing the field, where the Reds had mowed a giant #39 into the center-field grass to honor the former Red and Pirate.
This is a cool way to honor the former legend and it looks great.
Parker was posthumously enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July after he passed away on June 28 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. The two-time World Series champion won his first championship with the Pirates in 1979. The Cobra was a seven-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, three-time Silver Slugger, two-time Batting Title winner, All-Star Game MVP, and won the inaugural Home Run Derby in 1985.
The Reds will honor Parker with a tribute video, highlighting his life and playing career. His Hall of Fame plaque will be on display from 3:00 pm to 5:30 p.m. at the Reds Hall of Fame museum and at the main gates until the end of the seventh inning.
