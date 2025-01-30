Could Luis Robert Jr. Deal Still Happen? MLB Analyst Shares Latest on Reds Trade Talks
The Reds and White Sox had serious trade discussions about a deal involving All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. according to Ken Rosenthal.
Ultimately, the asking price was too high and the Reds pivoted. Could they re-visit those trade discussions?
"They are dead for now," Rosenthal said. "I don't know that the Reds and White Sox are going to work it out before spring training or during spring training. But certainly, as the season progresses, who knows what might happen."
Rosenthal mentioned it's still possible something gets done, but not likely.
"It's possible, but it seems to be the Reds are pretty complete where they are right now."
Spring training is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training for the Reds on February 12.
Watch the full clip of Rosenthal below:
