Could Luis Robert Jr. Deal Still Happen? MLB Analyst Shares Latest on Reds Trade Talks

The two teams had discussed a trade up until Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (not pictured) during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (not pictured) during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Reds and White Sox had serious trade discussions about a deal involving All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. according to Ken Rosenthal.

Ultimately, the asking price was too high and the Reds pivoted. Could they re-visit those trade discussions?

"They are dead for now," Rosenthal said. "I don't know that the Reds and White Sox are going to work it out before spring training or during spring training. But certainly, as the season progresses, who knows what might happen."

Rosenthal mentioned it's still possible something gets done, but not likely.

"It's possible, but it seems to be the Reds are pretty complete where they are right now."

Spring training is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training for the Reds on February 12.

Watch the full clip of Rosenthal below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

