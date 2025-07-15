Elly De La Cruz Breaks Silence on Possible Participation in Home Run Derby
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz has declined to participate in the home run derby two years in a row now, but he hasn't ruled it out for the future.
During Monday's Home Run Derby, nobody looked like they were having more fun than the 23-year-old superstar.
When asked if he would ever consider partipating in the future, De La Cruz answered.
"At some point, I would like to do it," he said. "I think I can win it."
The switch-hitter is having the best season of his career, hitting .284 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and an OPS of .854, which is 22nd best in baseball.
He scored 72 runs in the first half of the season, which is the fifth-best in Cincinnati Reds history.
Whenever De La Cruz does decide to participate in the Home Run Derby, it will be electric to watch and he will surely put on a show for the fans.
