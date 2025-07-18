Expert Shares BOLD Prediction That Would Transform Cincinnati Reds Lineup
The Cincinnati Reds are 50-47 and currently 2 1/2 games back from the last National League Wild Card spot.
The Athletic made a bold prediction for each team around Major League Baseball's trade deadline and one writer suggested they reunite with a familiar face.
"The Reds have gotten little production out of their third baseman this year and adding Suárez would go a long way to not only solidifying that spot, but also bringing in a big right-handed bat to place behind Elly De La Cruz. Suárez spent seven seasons with the Reds," C. Trent Rosecrans wrote. "He is known and beloved by both the fan base and the organization. In turn, Suárez loves Cincinnati — and especially hitting at Great American Ball Park — where he already has two homers this year and 101 in his career."
The 34-year-old is slashing .250/.320/.569 with 49 extra-base-hits in 95 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. He spent seven years with the Reds, slashing .253/.335/.476 with 189 home runs.
Suarez's contract is up at the end of the season, so he would truly be a rental. It would be a blast to see Suárez back in red and white, but with the Reds holding just an 11% playoff chance, it’s hard to justify giving up the farm to make it happen.
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is on July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.
You can read The Athletic's full article here.
