Reds Chances Rise in NL Central After Cardinals Trade All-Star to Mariners
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals traded away their 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan on Monday afternoon. He is being sent to the Seattle Mariners in a three-way trade that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.
Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 with 42 extra-base hits in 118 games with St. Louis last season.
Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It appears the Cardinals are fullly committing to a rebuild.
The Reds appear to be going in the opposite direction. Their signing of Eugenio Suárez on Sunday night sends a clear message. By stretching beyond their projected payroll, Cincinnati is showing a level of aggressiveness that underscores a front office and ownership group ready to win now.
As of Monday afternoon, the Reds were +340 to win the National League Central Division, coming right behind the Brewers (+270) and the Cubs (+125).
You can see Passan's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4