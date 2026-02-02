Reds Chances Rise in NL Central After Cardinals Trade All-Star to Mariners

Inside The Reds

The Cardinals traded away a former-All Star on Monday.
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away their 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan on Monday afternoon. He is being sent to the Seattle Mariners in a three-way trade that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 with 42 extra-base hits in 118 games with St. Louis last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It appears the Cardinals are fullly committing to a rebuild.

The Reds appear to be going in the opposite direction. Their signing of Eugenio Suárez on Sunday night sends a clear message. By stretching beyond their projected payroll, Cincinnati is showing a level of aggressiveness that underscores a front office and ownership group ready to win now.

As of Monday afternoon, the Reds were +340 to win the National League Central Division, coming right behind the Brewers (+270) and the Cubs (+125).

You can see Passan's full post below:

