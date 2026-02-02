Reds Chances Rise in NL Central After Cardinals Trade All-Star to Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away their 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan on Monday afternoon. He is being sent to the Seattle Mariners in a three-way trade that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 with 42 extra-base hits in 118 games with St. Louis last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It appears the Cardinals are fullly committing to a rebuild.

The Reds appear to be going in the opposite direction. Their signing of Eugenio Suárez on Sunday night sends a clear message. By stretching beyond their projected payroll, Cincinnati is showing a level of aggressiveness that underscores a front office and ownership group ready to win now.

As of Monday afternoon, the Reds were +340 to win the National League Central Division, coming right behind the Brewers (+270) and the Cubs (+125).

You can see Passan's full post below:

The Seattle Mariners are nearing a deal to acquire IF/OF Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a three-way trade that also includes Tampa Bay, sources tell ESPN. A deal that had been considered for weeks would finally land Seattle a versatile impact bat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



