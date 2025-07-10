Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Tosses Scoreless Inning in High-A Debut

This is cool!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) steps into the batter s box during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 10-5. Tampa Bay Rays At Cincinnati Reds July 10 0053
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) steps into the batter s box during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 10-5. Tampa Bay Rays At Cincinnati Reds July 10 0053 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin tossed a scoreless inning in his High-A debut on Wednesday night.

The veteran struck out a batter and walked a batter in his scoreless frame. He did not give up a hit.

The former outfielder slashed 263/.316/.445 with 61 home runs across eight seasons for four different teams. He played for the Reds from 2021-2022 and slashed .263/.324/.467.

In 2022, the Reds traded Naquin to the New York Mets for prospects Hector Rodriguez and Jose Acuna.

Rodriguez is currently Cincinnati's 11th-ranked prospect.

You can see the video of his strikeout below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News