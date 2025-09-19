Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Released by Arizona Diamondbacks
Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks after being designated for assignment earlier in the week.
The 35-year-old has a 5.12 ERA in 13 games and four starts for Arizona this season. He struck out 36 and walked 12 over 38 2/3 innings pitched.
DeSclafani pitched for Cincinnati from 2015 to 2020, compiling a 4.19 ERA with 556 strikeouts and 180 walks in 112 games with the Reds.
He has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.
The move was announced on MLB's transaction tracker.
