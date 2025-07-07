Inside The Reds

Former Reds Infielder and Coach Named Manager of Washington Nationals

Wow.

James Rapien

Sep 20, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Miguel Cairo (43) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Miguel Cairo (43) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Reds infielder Miguel Cairo has been named interim manager of the Washington Nationals.

“Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball,” Nationals Interim General Manager Mike DeBartolo said in a statement. “A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season.”

The Nationals fired manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo on Sunday night. They officially promoted Cairo on Monday afternoon.

Cairo spent three seasons with the Reds (2010-12). He posted a .259/.309/.378 slash line with 13 home runs and 74 RBI in 263 regular season games with Cincinnati. He also worked in the Reds organization as a coach and special assistant from 2013-17.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News