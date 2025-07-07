Former Reds Infielder and Coach Named Manager of Washington Nationals
CINCINNATI — Former Reds infielder Miguel Cairo has been named interim manager of the Washington Nationals.
“Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball,” Nationals Interim General Manager Mike DeBartolo said in a statement. “A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season.”
The Nationals fired manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo on Sunday night. They officially promoted Cairo on Monday afternoon.
Cairo spent three seasons with the Reds (2010-12). He posted a .259/.309/.378 slash line with 13 home runs and 74 RBI in 263 regular season games with Cincinnati. He also worked in the Reds organization as a coach and special assistant from 2013-17.
