"He's One of the Best Pitchers in Baseball" - Giants Ace Logan Webb on Hunter Greene
Hunter Greene pitched a career-high 8 2/3 shutout innings on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco's ace took notice.
“I think Hunter is one of the best pitchers in baseball,” Giants pitcher Logan Webb told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I think if he stays healthy, he has a good chance of probably winning the Cy Young last year. I mean, you see the stuff. He's throwing 101 on pitch 100.
"He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, so it's just what you expect. I think I’ve faced him every time I face the Reds now, so maybe next time I’ll face the team without having to face him. But yeah, he’s definitely a special arm in this league right now, and you saw it tonight.”
Greene has a 1.31 ERA, a WHIP of 0.63 and 23 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings this season.
The 25-year-old mentioned last year how he wanted to go deeper into games. On Monday night, he did just that.
"I dream of days like today," Greene told Jim Day postgame. "I know it's not going to be the last time."
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article on Hunter Greene's big night with more quotes here.
You can watch highlights of Greene's big night below:
