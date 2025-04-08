Inside The Reds

"He's One of the Best Pitchers in Baseball" - Giants Ace Logan Webb on Hunter Greene

Greene tossed 8 2/3 innings on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to throw against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to throw against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hunter Greene pitched a career-high 8 2/3 shutout innings on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco's ace took notice.

“I think Hunter is one of the best pitchers in baseball,” Giants pitcher Logan Webb told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I think if he stays healthy, he has a good chance of probably winning the Cy Young last year. I mean, you see the stuff. He's throwing 101 on pitch 100.

"He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, so it's just what you expect. I think I’ve faced him every time I face the Reds now, so maybe next time I’ll face the team without having to face him. But yeah, he’s definitely a special arm in this league right now, and you saw it tonight.”

Greene has a 1.31 ERA, a WHIP of 0.63 and 23 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings this season.

The 25-year-old mentioned last year how he wanted to go deeper into games. On Monday night, he did just that.

"I dream of days like today," Greene told Jim Day postgame. "I know it's not going to be the last time."

You can read Mark Sheldon's full article on Hunter Greene's big night with more quotes here.

You can watch highlights of Greene's big night below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News