'I'll Play Wherever These Guys Need Me' - Gavin Lux Ready to Help Reds Any Way He Can
Gavin Lux played almost exclusively at second base last season with the Dodgers. However, he's willing to play wherever he's needed to help the Reds win in 2025.
"I've played a ton of second base, a good amount of left field, came up as a shortstop and played there a bunch in 2021 when Seager got hurt," Lux told a group of reporters. "Those three positions, I am pretty comfortable at...I'll play wherever these guys need me to play to help win.
Lux mentioned he hasn't played much first base, third base, or right field, but feels comfortable that he could learn the positions quickly.
"If I have enough time and heads up, I can be ready to play wherever these guys need me."
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall suggested Lux will multiple positions for the Reds and see where he fits best.
"We look at him as a guy that is going to come in and play second base, play some outfield, and DH some in spring training," Krall said. "We will also give him a look at third and short and see where he is defensively with all those positions."
