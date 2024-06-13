Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Series Finale

Jeimer Candelario led the Reds past the Guardians on Wednesday night.

James Rapien

Jun 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Jeimer Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Reds this offseason.

So far, he's been worth every penny. Candelario led the Reds past the Guardians 4-2 on Wednesday night. He hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the sixth inning that put Cincinnati ahead for good.

The Reds are 32-35 on the season. They've won nine of their last 12 games. Candelario has 11 home runs on the season and has been hot over the past six weeks.

Cincinnati heads to Milwaukee to play the Brewers this weekend. This is a golden opportunity to make up some ground in the National League Central Division.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 

Home/News