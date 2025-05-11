Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Shutout Again, Fall to Astros 6-0
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds managed just two hits in another anemic offensive showing and 6-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Cincinnati now sits at 20-22, having lost seven of nine after winning seven of nine.
Here are some takeaways from Sunday's game in Houston
Chase Petty struggles...again
Making his second career start, Petty lasted just three+ innings and threw 90 pitches. The 22-year-old right-hander's inefficiency was glaring, with six walks. Two of those walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning, chasing Petty from the ball game and insuing another long afternoon for the Reds bullpen.
That's another frustarting element to Petty's start Sunday. The Reds bullpen was already heavily taxed on the road trip from Hunter Greene's injury on Wednesday night in Atlanta and having to pitch 6 2/3 innings on Saturday night in Houston. The Reds needed Petty to pitch somewhat deep into the ball game, or at least not make the bullpen overwork itself again.
In two starts now this season, Petty's ERA is 20.25. He also has eight walks to just seven strikeouts. He may get better with more starts, but Petty's first two starts have not left much to excited about for Reds fans.
Although he only gave up three hits Sunday, one of those hits was a three-run home-run from Astros catcher Yandy Diaz in the bottom of the second. Sometimes ball games come down to three or four plays, and Diaz's three-run blast in the bottom of the second was a huge turning point in the game.
Another slow start for the offense
We already know this Reds offense struggles to consistently score runs. But what's also glaring is how anemic they are at the start of games.
Sunday, the Reds allowed Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco to get into a serious groove. Blanco wound pitching eight shutout innings allowing just two hits and striking out 11.
The Reds didn't get a hit Sunday until the top of the fifth inning when Spencer Steer doubled on a fly ball to left field. It was on of just two hits the Reds had on Sunday.
This team just doesn't consistently dictate how games are going to play out. Reds hitters are not displaying patience at the plate, which, in turn, can cause opposing pitchers to get wild.
It looks like the Reds' hitters don't have a plan. That's concerning.
There's no plan and identity with this Reds lineup. If De La Cruz or Friedl get on base they can run, and that's great. But if what the Reds lineup does well doesn't show up, which seems to be happening constantly, then the whole lineup is ice cold for the whole game
Even when they score 10+ runs in a game, or inning, there isn't much excitement because it typically means a crashing back to Earth is going to happent the next game.
GIve props to the bullpen
What the Reds relievers had to do this week was extraordinary. They had to cover six innings on Wednesday night in Atlanta after Hunter Greene left with a groin injury, and they did in a 4-3 win. Three nights later in Houston, they had to cover 6 2/3 innings after the Astros turned a 10-0 deficit into just 12-7. Reds relievers allowed just two runs on five hits in an eventual 13-9 win.
Yes, the Reds bullpen did cost the club two wins in Atlanta. There's no escaping that fact. But in the face of adversity, they actually had a good performance this week overall. On Sunday in Houston, the Reds allowed three runs across five innings after Petty's short start.
There are some strong arms among the Reds relief corps. Hopefully they won't be overworked and will still be pitching meaningful baseball in late Summer and September,
Notes and observations
- The Reds were 0-7 with runners in scoring position.
- TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz were a combined 0-9 with seven strikeouts.
- Austin Hays went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Cincinnati used four relievers after Petty's short start.
On Deck
The Reds will be off Monday, their first off day since Thursday, April 24th. They will be back in action Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox this Tuesday night, the first of a six-game homestand that will also feature the Battle for the Ohio Cup.
Tuesday's game will get underway at 6:40 p.m. E.T. with Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott on the mound against Chicago's right-hander Jonathan Gannon.
