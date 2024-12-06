Inside The Reds

Jim Bowden Says Reds Should Sign Veteran Joc Pederson in Free Agency

An ideal free agent fit?

James Rapien

Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) celebrates with Joc Pederson (3) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) celebrates with Joc Pederson (3) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Reds General Manager Jim Bowden thinks the team should sign veteran Joc Pederson in free agency.

"The Reds’ lineup could use more power. Pederson, who can play the outfield corners on occasion along with DHing, would fit with their roster infrastructure," Bowden wrote. "He batted .275/.393/.515 (151 OPS+) last season with 23 home runs over 367 at-bats. He was worth 2.9 WAR. Pederson basically just plays against right-handed pitchers, but what a weapon. His extensive postseason experience would also help this relatively young team that’s still learning how to win."

Pederson, 32, is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion. He would bring some power to the Reds' lineup, but is primarily a designated hitter at this stage of his career.

Bowden projects Pederson to get a two-year, $26 million contract. Check out the article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News